90-yr-old Deccan Queen rebranding: new colour code, logo

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:33 IST

Pune: Deccan Queen Express (train no 12123/12124) is scheduled for a revamp.

The 90-year-old train will be upgraded with German design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The train will also under go a change in external appearance from its present blue, white and red colour code. Lastly, the train will be rebranded with a new logo.

This train has been patronised since 1930. It also has many records like India’s first superfast train, first long distance electric hauled train, first vestibuled train, first train to have ladies’ only car, first train to feature a dining car.

“Central Railway which operates this train has started this exercise of revamping external livery design of this proposed LHB upgrade of Deccan Queen. In light of deep emotional connect of rail commuters with this train, the Central Railway has sought customer opinion on the preferred external livery design. Based on various consultation and customer feedback, the Central Railway has prepared eight different livery design along with their ranking as per the customer voting. A new logo design has also been proposed incorporating an image of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) listed Mumbai-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. On the advice of the railway board, the Central Railway has engaged National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, an autonomous institution under the ministry of commerce and industry, government of India to provide their professional inputs on the livery designs. Central Railway has made all the eight different livery designs, logo design and other related material available to NID,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central railways chief public relation officer.

Accordingly, the NID team has visited Mumbai to inspect the existing train and travelled in Deccan Queen, interacted with passengers to gain first-hand experience. They also visited the UNESCO certified CSMT building. During their visit, the team is collecting data, measurements, photography, filming, interaction with the railway officials and passengers. They are expected to submit their report sometime later this month.

On Thursday in a bid to celebrate the forthcoming Women’s Day on March 8, women have been deployed staff of Deccan Queen. The Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma greeted the women staff and passengers on the train.

BOXX

Three major revamps

1. The 90-year-old train will be upgraded with German design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches

2. The train will also under go a change in external appearance from its present blue, white and red colour code

3.The train will be rebranded with a new logo.

.