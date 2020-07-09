94 stranded Indians, 77 Pak nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST

As many as 94 Indians and 77 Pak nationals, who were stranded in Pakistan and India, respectively, have returned to their native countries via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

On July 2, Pakistan’s interior ministry wrote to the director general of Pakistan Rangers informing him about the repatriation of 114 stranded Indians on July 9. On July 6, the Indian ministry of external affairs facilitated the movement of 82 Pak nationals through Wagah on July 9 on request of the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

Those who could not return due to certain reasons will get the permission once again in the coming days.

“On Thursday, of 114 Indians, 94 returned. Similarly, of 82 Pak nationals, 77 could return,” said Shiv Raj Singh Bal, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-2).

PAK NATIONAL’S BODY HANDED OVER TO THE RANGERS

The BSF personnel handed over the body of a Pak national, who had died in Amritsar Central Jail to the Pakistan Rangers.

Jail superintendent Arshdeep singh Gill said deceased Khadim was arrested in 2018 for illegally crossing the border. The prisoner had been suffering from TB and died on June 29.