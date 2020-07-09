e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 94 stranded Indians, 77 Pak nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

94 stranded Indians, 77 Pak nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 94 Indians and 77 Pak nationals, who were stranded in Pakistan and India, respectively, have returned to their native countries via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

On July 2, Pakistan’s interior ministry wrote to the director general of Pakistan Rangers informing him about the repatriation of 114 stranded Indians on July 9. On July 6, the Indian ministry of external affairs facilitated the movement of 82 Pak nationals through Wagah on July 9 on request of the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

Those who could not return due to certain reasons will get the permission once again in the coming days.

“On Thursday, of 114 Indians, 94 returned. Similarly, of 82 Pak nationals, 77 could return,” said Shiv Raj Singh Bal, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-2).

PAK NATIONAL’S BODY HANDED OVER TO THE RANGERS

The BSF personnel handed over the body of a Pak national, who had died in Amritsar Central Jail to the Pakistan Rangers.

Jail superintendent Arshdeep singh Gill said deceased Khadim was arrested in 2018 for illegally crossing the border. The prisoner had been suffering from TB and died on June 29.

top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In