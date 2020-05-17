e-paper
99 migrants jump off train near Ara, caught

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 22:46 IST
ARA As many as 99 migrant workers on board a Shramik Special train going from Dadri in UP to Katihar allegedly jumped off the train after pulling chains near Ara railway station on Sunday but were chased and caught by Railway Police Force personnel.

Confirming the incident, RPF inspector Shambhunath Ram said the train had no scheduled stoppage at Ara but the passengers, who were of Bhojpur and nearby districts, pulled the chain to stop the train and jumped off. He said all 99 were caught and produced before a medical team and district administration officials, which was already there to screen migrant workers who had arrived at Ara station minutes earlier by another Shramik Special train from Surat.

The 99 passengers were screened and sent to their destinations by buses.

Ara station manager B K Pandey said the 04132 train (from which passengers tried to escape) had to halt here because of the incident from 3.10 pm to 3.25 pm before resuming its onward journey to Katihar.

