A book fair that carries weight of a different kind

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:13 IST

The ongoing book exhibition “Books by Weight” at Institute of Engineers, Shivajinagar, by Abhishek Book Centre is proving to be a major attraction for book lovers. Bibliophiles across the city are buying their choicest books by weight, and not by its cover cost. New and old, imported and local books are sold at the rate of Rs 100, 200 and 300 per kilogrammes. The book exhibition is crowded during evenings and weekends with Sunday being the most busy day for the exhibition organisers.

“It is not our business to make profits out of books. Our mission is to spread literacy and promote reading culture. We want to make knowledge affordable to Puneites. We are happy that Pune has been responding positively and the current exhibition has been a success due to strong reader support,” said Rai. He said the exhibition is unique as imported books are otherwise available at very high price.

Vaishali Kulkarni, who has been visiting the exhibition regularly, lauded the efforts taken by Rai to provide readers with books at affordable prices. “My daughter Iravati and I are very fond of books and the need to read more grows by the day. This time I purchased books on art and will visit again. The books are of very good quality and far more costly than the amount we are purchasing it for,” she said.

Mrunal Deochakke, another student from College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), said that she bought over a dozen reference books on History and Geography at a negligible price. “The proprietor offers discounts on the price range being offered. I have added many books to my bookshelf that I would not have been able to do so on a small budget,” she said.

BOX

The collection

Lakhs of books, ranging from non-fiction, fiction, reference books, dictionaries, English, Hindi and Marathi languages, picture and children’s books have been neatly organised and kept on tables. It is a visual treat to any bibliophile who visits the exhibition which will end on October 24. Abhishekh Book Centre has been organising the exhibitions in Pune since the past six years. According to Shashi Kumar Rai, owner of Abhishekh Book Centre, Pune is a hub of voracious readers and has a rich reading culture, which is the prime reason behind the increasing popularity of book exhibition.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:13 IST