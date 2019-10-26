A success stroke on canvas and cricket field

cities

Pune When a youngster comes to learn cricket for the first time, he or she is like a white canvas. As a coach, I try to teach the different shades of cricketing skills to make the person a good player, says coach-cum-watercolour artist Mohan Jadhav, 49, as he describes the relation between painting and cricket.

Since the past 14 years, Jadhav has been making successful strides in cricket and painting, which has not only helped him earn his bread and butter, but also brought him in the spotlight, worldwide.

His paintings earned him an international award in St Petersburg, Russia and now his prodigy Ruturaj Gaikwad is smashing tonnes of runs for the Indian cricket team. Jadhav has managed to deliver results in both of his hobbies, which turned into profession by chance.

“Painting and cricket were my hobbies growing up. Thanks to the support and suggestions from well-wishers who told me to pursue these as a career option, or else I would have been stuck living life as IT engineer,” said Jadhav, who along with painting is also a cricket coach at Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon.

It was one of his professors at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Aundh, who upon seeing his drawings advised him to leave the course and learn fine arts from Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya.

“I left ITI and after convincing my parents, managed to pursue a Government Diploma (GD) Arts course. While agreeing to the same my father had insisted that I self-finance my studies,” said Jadhav.

“I started painting banners, boards and also used to imprint names on school benches. Painting one word would earn me 50 paise so I would earn ₹2.50 or ₹3 for painting a line,” said Jadhav, who turned into a full-fledged watercolour artist in 2005.

Promoting art and reaching out to people is a tough task every artist goes through initially. Jadhav used Facebook cleverly to overcome the hurdle.

“Although I started exhibiting my work at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and various other places in the city, I received great help from Facebook as I was able to build a contact base with artists from other countries and promote my work,” said Jadhav, who has received an award in Art Bridge Watercolour International Competition in 2013 at St Petersburg, Russia. It was the painting of Nandi (the bull - vehicle of lord Shiva) which earned him the award.

Love for Indian Mythology and Culture

Jadhav always believed in doing an in-depth research about a subject before painting it. His special interests are Indian mythology and culture. His creations of Nandi, Potraj, Kathakali, Vasudev have a great demand from the common public.

“Observing ‘Nandi’ when she comes to my doorstep or near my house for grazing, I would see how her eyes are, what posture she stands and I try to put all that in my painting. Talking with cattlemen also helped me understand the cow’s behaviour in different circumstances,” said Jadhav who has also held his painting exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai in 2018 and 2014.

Cricket followed by painting

As a part of his daily routine, Jadhav would play cricket for two hours at Sporting Cricket Club in Kothrud. One day he was offered the position of coach for the under-14 cricket team by Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) and it turned out to be a masterstroke for the artist.

“PDCA was looking for assistant coaches for the summer camp and they approach my friend Bipin Kulkarni whose suggestion helped me to start a new inning,” said Jadhav who was an assistant coach for PDCA summer camps in 2006 and 2007.

“In 2008, Dilip Vengsarkar sir started Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy and he gave me a chance to train under-14 kids. Since then painting and cricket coaching have been happening in tandem,” said Jadhav who has also published a book “Chitrarup Pune Darshan” where he has complied his paintings of historical places and monuments of Pune.

Boxes

Memorable exhibitions:

Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, April 2018

Darpan Art Gallery, Pune, January 2017

Vinyasa Art Gallery, Chennai, February 2014

Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, January 2014

Balgandharva Kala Dalan, Pune, March 2010

Awards:

Art Bridge Water Colour International Competition, 2013 at St Petersburg, Russia

‘Lokseva’ award by Lokseva Pratisthan, Bhosari, Pune, 2018

All India Lokmanya Tilak Art Exhibition (Late VV Oakh Exhibition), 2016

‘Khed Ratna’ award by Khed Taluka Rahiwasi Sangh, Mumbai 2016

Publication:

Chitrarup Pune Darshan – contains paintings and information about Pune’s historical places and monuments, 2010

Painting collections:

Art lovers from France, England, Italy, America, Kenya, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Goa have purchased paintings from exhibitions.

