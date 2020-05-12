A tale of two cities as lockdown measures in Pune

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:52 IST

PUNE There were two contrasts of the lockdown situation in Pune on Tuesday, with the eastern and southern parts of city being, by and large, shut down, while the western part of the city gradually moved towards the easing of curbs.

For many establishments such as small workshops, garages and sweet-marts, including Chitale Bandhu, it was back to business.

At least 80% of shops on the Aundh-Khadki road and on the Bhau Patil road were open on Tuesday, including stores selling hardware, stationery and auto spare parts, apart from general stores.

“Everything looked normal, but like a lazy Sunday,” a resident said, requesting anonymity.

Amit Paranjpe, an entrepreneur, tweeted: “Good to see the Chitale Group Store at Deccan Gymkhana open. A sign of some gradual movement towards normalcy…though real normalcy from Feb ‘20 may take months.”

Establishments in Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Koregaon park, Pune Cantonment, Undri, Sinhagad road, Kalyani nagar, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, the peth areas of central Pune, Swargate, Bibvewadi, and Bharati Vidyapeeth remained shut.

Apart from grocery and medical stores, a few mobile shops and jewellery stores opened in the Lohegaon market, while NIBM saw only essential shops, including chicken vendors, remain open from 10 am to 12 pm.

Similarly, shopkeepers in Salunke Vihar said that though the timings to remain open were till 2 pm, police patrols forced them to shut much before the sanctioned time.

Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Salunke Vihar said, “The timings are a major issue and it feels we are still under curfew. If the business establishments don’t function then it will lead to severe economic losses.”

In Aundh and Kothrud, sweetmeat shops and some electronic shops were open. Some puncture repair shops and laundry stores were also open. Area residents said that they were delighted to see the city coming back to normalcy.

Aditya Ghodke , a resident of Kothrud, said, “We are slowly opening in Kothrud and a number of non-essential shops too were open. We request the authorities to tighten the containment area and open the green zones.”

PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that the lockdown measures take into account the severity of the cases in the areas. “Those areas where there are no cases will get relaxation and strict lockdown enforcement will be done in containment zones.”

At Dange chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with medical and grocery shops, clothing, hardware, footwear, mobile and liquor vendors were open.

“People are behaving properly and they are not rushing, and all of them are wearing masks while coming to purchase groceries,” said Ram Jangid of Raj Groceries.

“I was wearing broken sandals for a month and got one new ones today. Good to see normalcy returning to Dange chowk. It is good to see people are wearing masks and following government orders strictly,” said Akshay Padmawar, IT an professional from PCMC.