A tale of two speeches by two leaders – Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis

PUNE If the underlining theme of public speeches delivered by union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah as part of the campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls is the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the same is missing in addresses’ of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during the campaign across the state.

The contrast their speeches is stark given the BJP’s attempt to turn article 370 an central poll plank.

Be it western Maharashtra, Vidarbha or Marathwada, Shah has been highlighting about Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370, scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. At a rally in Kolhapur on Sunday, said Shah who is scheduled to address at least 20 public meetings in Maharashtra.

Polling for 288 assembly segments in Maharashtra is scheduled on October 21 while the counting will take place on October 24.

While Shah raising the issue of Article 370 in Maharashtra’s election has come under criticism from opposition parties, it has not deterred the home minister in any way who stresses that the move has led to state’s complete integration with India and has prevented the spread of terrorism.

However, the BJP has strongly justified making Article 370 as an issue in Maharashtra poll campaign. Speaking in Pune on Sunday, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is an important national issue that people of Maharashtra would also like to talk about.

“My question to those criticising us on making Article 370 as a poll issue is why should we not talk about it? Aren’t people of Maharashtra nationalist or don’t they understand national issues. The same Maharashtra which has produced many freedom fighters is praising government’s decision about taking away special status of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Prasad, who was in the city as part of campaigning for assembly polls.

On the other hand, Fadnavis in his speeches is stressing more about the work his government has done in the past five years and “leaderless” opposition against whom BJP will have a one-sided contest. At a rally in Pimpri on Thursday, Fadnavis trained guns at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress while taking a dig about opposition’s joint manifesto.

Speaking before a crowd at Jalgaon where prime minister Narendra Modi addressed his first poll rally, the chief minister did not utter a word about Article 370 and instead listed out achievements of his government.

While Fadnavis is ignoring Congress in his speeches, he is constantly targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the senior-most leader among opposition camp. Fadnavis in his address at various places constantly reminding people about the “loneliness” of Pawar as his aids have deserted him, using reference from Bollywood flick Sholay. The chief minister compares Pawar to the ‘jailor’ played by Asrani in the movie ‘Sholay’ saying NCP chief’s situation is such that ‘aadhe idhar jaao aadhe udhar jaao aur bache hue mere peechhe aao.’

