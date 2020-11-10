e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP, BJP spar over retired employees’ insurance funds

AAP, BJP spar over retired employees’ insurance funds

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled civic bodies have collected Rs 221 crore from retired employees in the name of cashless insurance in private hospitals but did not pay the money to private hospitals.

Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday said it was a “scam” and the money should be returned to the retired employees.

“The BJP ruled MCD has collected Rs 221 crore from retired employees in the name of cashless insurance in private hospitals but did not pay a single paisa to the private hospitals. There are around 34,000 pensioners under the BJP-ruled MCD and these people are suffering massively due to the misgovernance and corruption. These people had opted cashless insurance scheme under the MCD and now they are suffering,” Pathak alleged.

According to the scheme, retired employees would pay a certain amount to the civic bodies, which would ensure free treatment in any hospital in Delhi.

Pathak said the civic bodies took money from every employee -- as Group A employees gave Rs 1.2 lakh per person, Group B employees gave Rs 78,000, Group C employees Rs 54,000 per person and Group D employees gave Rs 30,000 per person.

“These retirees deposited around R.221 crore in the account of the MCDs. The civic bodies are supposed to pay regular bills to the registered hospitals under the scheme but did not pay a single penny,” Pathak said.

Jai Prakash, mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation, rejected the allegations. “The AAP is in the habit of levelling new and baseless allegations every day. All payment in connection with providing cashless health care benefits have been made to hospitals on time before the coronavirus outbreak. After the pandemic, the payment process has slowed down but we are working to streamline it. There is no scam in MCD,” he said.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson dismissed AAP allegations. “Due to financial crunch, there are problems in providing cashless treatment to pensioners in North and East DMCs during Covid. We urge Durgesh Pathak, if he is even little sensitive towards civic employees and pensioners, to ask the Arvind Kejriwal government to immediately release municipal funds, which will resolve all the crisis,” Kapoor said.

top news
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Christian mother, son killed in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In