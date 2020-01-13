AAP, BJP trade charges over EWS flats’ pricing

cities

New Delhi: The tussle over providing cheaper housing to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Delhi intensified Monday with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of “lying” and the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising the AAP for running a “misinformation campaign”.

Following his complaints filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) over alleged irregularities in an EWS housing scheme launched by the DDA in 2014, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Monday alleged that DDA officials and Central government ministers were involved in the “scam”.

“This is a legal notice, dated July 13, 2019, that the allottees of DDA’s EWS category had sent to the lieutenant-governor, the Prime Minister’s Office and even the ministry of housing and urban affairs which comes under Puri. Why is the minister telling lies by calling our allegations baseless? Singh said in a press conference on Monday.

“You said that you will include ₹1,00,000 annual income in the category of EWS, on what basis are you asking them to give a monthly installment of ₹10,655, which comes to approximately ₹1,25,000 annually? If you had set the price at ₹6.9 lakh for the flat under EWS category, as mentioned in the brochure, after construction, then why did you send a demand note three times higher than that amount, of ₹19 lakh?”

Puri, who is also the BJP leader in charge for the Delhi elections, responded to the AAP’s fresh allegations by saying the Kejriwal-led party is building a “fake narrative” as assembly elections are due on February 8.

“DLF constructed 772 houses which have all been allotted. This means the people have found the pricing to be reasonable, which was done by DDA in a transparent manner. The DDA meeting on 21/12/2017 regarding this subject was also attended by MLAs belonging to AAP. If they had a problem with the costing, why did they not raise it then? Were you waiting for the elections? Now you begin this misinformation campaign, without doing your bit in it (meeting),” Puri said in a series of tweets.

The BJP leader further questioned the AAP government in Delhi as to why the flats built for rehabilitation of slums remain vacant. “Please tell me why did Delhi government did not allot 36,530 houses built under JNNURM in Narela, Rithala and Dwarka in 2011-12? They have been vacant for seven years while people in Delhi struggle for housing. Why did you not send demand for even a single house under PMAY-U for people of Delhi?” Puri said.