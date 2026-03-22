Bathinda, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government is making strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state in every field, asserting that Punjab is once again moving towards vibrancy and holistic development. AAP govt making efforts to restore pristine glory of Punjab: CM Mann

Addressing a gathering during the 'Virasati Mela', Mann said that due to the alleged negligence of previous governments, such fairs, which were an integral part of the state's culture, had stopped.

"However, now Punjab is on a path of vibrancy as new colours are being added by the state government in every field. Punjab has fallen many times, but it has risen again and again, and it is heartening that today, the vibrant colours of a 'Rangla' Punjab are visible once again," he said.

The glorious cultural heritage of the state will be preserved at all costs, he said, adding that the Punjab government is already making concerted efforts in this direction.

"The performances of 'Giddha' and 'Bhangra' at heritage fairs reflect the true spirit of Punjab. I had a desire to attend the fair in Bathinda, as this is an effort to connect our children with their heritage and culture," he noted.

Highlighting governance initiatives, he added, "Pro-people and development-oriented schemes in Punjab are improving the lives of people, as government jobs are being given to youth on merit and canal water is reaching even the villages on the tail-ends of the state."

A major boost has been given to the utilisation of canal water, adding that water has even been lifted to the dunes of Bathinda, while massive upgradation of infrastructure is underway across every nook and corner of Punjab, he said.

Emphasising healthcare and power sector reforms, Mann said Punjab has become the first state to provide free healthcare to all citizens, and 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are providing free treatment daily.

He further added that since the A government assumed charge in 2022, around 90 per cent of households in the state are receiving free electricity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.