AAP hits out at BJP for criticising doorstep delivery scheme

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:24 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising the Delhi government’s doorstep services delivery scheme. Senior AAP leader and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha asked why Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was opposing a “successful welfare scheme”.

Chadha said the BJP has, in the last five years, opposed every public welfare scheme undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. “Starting from the installation of CCTV cameras to free bus rides for women, free electricity up to 200 units and free water, the BJP has opposed every single scheme,” he said.

“Manoj Tiwari opposed the doorstep delivery of services scheme of the Delhi government in an interview on Friday. He claimed that the said scheme is fraudulent in nature. I want to know to ask Tiwari that if the Delhi government is defrauding the people through the scheme, why are the Odisha, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments followed in the footsteps of the Kejriwal government?” Chadha asked.

He asked why, if the scheme was fraudulent, would more than 16 lakh people contact the Delhi government to take avail the scheme, also asking how the Delhi government has achieved 95% success rate in providing services to people.

“The doorstep delivery scheme has finished the tout culture in Delhi. Is Tiwari opposing the scheme because the touts and agents, who earlier used to take bribes for the services, have now lost their corrupt jobs?” Chadha asked.

Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge, Delhi BJP media cell, however, said, “Any scheme implemented with good intentions in Delhi is always welcome, but there is corruption involved in the doorstep delivery scheme. The call centres do not work on several occasions. Once the BJP is in power in Delhi, we will expose all the scandals done by this corrupt AAP government.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP will hold a rally on December 22 at Ramlila Ground to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “historic” decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the city.

Tiwari also said the Delhi Development Authority has set up 25 camps to facilitate the registration of houses/land and said 25 more will be set up by December 18.