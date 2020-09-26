AAP leaders hit out at MCDs for Green Park gate demolitions

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:59 IST

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Durgesh Pathak and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations for demolishing eight gates of the Green Park Extension RWA without any prior notice.

“These gates were built by the RWA for the safety and security of the residents. The Delhi police is also under the BJP ruled central government and if the Delhi police was competent enough to secure the residents of the RWAs then there would not have any necessity to build these gates. The BJP-led MCDs could have suggested some other ways to deal with the situation. But instead of taking any constructive measure the BJP just demolished 8 gates with bulldozers,” said Bharti in a press conference.

AAP’s Pathak said the Delhi Police should immediately deploy constables on all those gates to secure the area. “No person should be allowed in from those gates without proper ID. If the BJP believes they can continue this destructive attitude across Delhi then they are wrong,” he said.

The Delhi BJP said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) demolished the gates only after receiving multiple complaints from the residents there.

“If the AAP feels the gates were wrongly removed, then why wasn’t area MLA Somnath Bharti or AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak present when the action was being taken?” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson.