e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP leaders hit out at MCDs for Green Park gate demolitions

AAP leaders hit out at MCDs for Green Park gate demolitions

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Durgesh Pathak and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations for demolishing eight gates of the Green Park Extension RWA without any prior notice.

“These gates were built by the RWA for the safety and security of the residents. The Delhi police is also under the BJP ruled central government and if the Delhi police was competent enough to secure the residents of the RWAs then there would not have any necessity to build these gates. The BJP-led MCDs could have suggested some other ways to deal with the situation. But instead of taking any constructive measure the BJP just demolished 8 gates with bulldozers,” said Bharti in a press conference.

AAP’s Pathak said the Delhi Police should immediately deploy constables on all those gates to secure the area. “No person should be allowed in from those gates without proper ID. If the BJP believes they can continue this destructive attitude across Delhi then they are wrong,” he said.

The Delhi BJP said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) demolished the gates only after receiving multiple complaints from the residents there.

“If the AAP feels the gates were wrongly removed, then why wasn’t area MLA Somnath Bharti or AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak present when the action was being taken?” said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson.

top news
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
KKR vs SRH live: Gill, Morgan key for KKR in chase
KKR vs SRH live: Gill, Morgan key for KKR in chase
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In