AAP plans protest on unauthorised colonies on Nov 16

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:47 IST

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise demonstrations in unauthorised colonies in all 70 assembly constituencies to protest the central government’s alleged delay in initiating the registration process for conferring ownership and transfer rights of properties to residents, the party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the allegation and hit back at AAP, calling their reaction “irresponsible”.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is doing fraud with residents of unauthorised colonies and their leaders are going to these colonies to spread lies regarding the registration process. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a massive protest on November 16 by organising rallies and meetings at every unauthorised colony in every Vidhan Sabha. All cabinet ministers, MLAs, councillors and senior leaders will reach out to the residents of the unauthorised colonies,” Rai said.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the decision to confer ownership rights in unauthorised colonies had put an end to the “uncertainty” in which their residents lived for decades, following a meeting at his residence with senior leaders of BJP and resident welfare association members of several unauthorised colonies.

“What have they (AAP) done in nearly 5 years? They could not even get the boundary surveys done and had asked for more time till 2021. Their reaction at this moment is nothing but irresponsible behaviour. They don’t want residents of unauthorised colonies to get ownership and transfer rights. They are politicising the matter,” said BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi.