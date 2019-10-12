e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

AAP’s Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba joins Congress

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s Delhi unit in-charge PC Chacko.

Lamba joining the Congress is likely to make the Chandni Chowk seat a close contest if she is given a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. The AAP is likely to field four-time former Congress MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney from the seat. Sawhney quit the Congress party on October 6 and joined the AAP.

Lamba had quit the Congress after 20 years in December 2014 to join the AAP. She was elected as MLA from Chandni Chowk assembly constituency on a AAP ticket in 2015. Sawhney was MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency from 1998 to 2015. In 2015, he was defeated by Lamba.

Lamba’s move to become an official member of the Congress comes after she was disqualified as a member of the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, under the anti-defection law on September 19. She had announced her decision to join the Congress early last month, when she resigned from the primary membership of the AAP.

After her induction on Saturday, Lamba said she decided to return to the Congress as it is the only party which can take care of Delhiites. “The AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal did not do any concrete work for the benefit of Delhiites in the last five years. Though workers like me always put questions before him, they elicited no response,” she said, after singing the Congress’ membership.

Lamba alleged that AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “functions like an autocrat”. “He never listens to AAP workers and the elected representatives of the party. As a result, development work has suffered. With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, he is once again trying to fool the people of Delhi by making hollow promises,” she said.

Lamba’s relationship with the AAP soured after she protested against a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in December last year, demanding the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-sikh riots.

The AAP responded to Lamba’s allegation by saying she was “confused all the way”. “There is no count to how many times she claimed of leaving AAP and joining Congress and then joining AAP again. It is good that she is back to where she started from,” said an AAP leader.

(ends)

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 21:31 IST

top news
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities