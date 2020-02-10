AAP to get a second chance in Punjab if it wins Delhi: Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:15 IST

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get a second chance in Punjab if the results of the assembly elections in Delhi are in line with the exit polls.

Jakhar said it will be another opportunity for the AAP leaders to prove themselves. “The party (AAP) has been rocked by dissensions and desertions for a long time and I have my doubts whether AAP leaders will be able to get their act together and make something of it,” he told reporters at a press conference here on being asked about the impact of the Delhi election results on politics in Punjab.

Most exit polls have been unanimous in predicting a massive victory for the AAP in the Delhi. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday. The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab.

‘MHA SHOULD PROBE KABADDI TEAM ROW’

Jakhar demanded an inquiry by a central agency, preferably Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) or National Investigation Agency (NIA), into the visit of a 60-strong ‘Indian team’ of kabaddi players to Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship.

Accusing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of facilitating the players in procuring visas for visiting Pakistan for the event despite the hostile relations, he said that their visit to Pakistan under the guise of participating in a tournament was a matter of serious concern and a threat to the national security. “When our ministers wanted to go to Pakistan in connection with the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, they did not get permission. But the big contingent of so-called players managed to go there for a fake tournament,” Jakhar said, urging Union home minister Amit Shah to get the matter probed.

The Congress leader also showed a video clip in which Pakistan Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation secretary general Muhammad Sarwar Butt accused the Pakistan government of importing 60 players from India to adjust them in the fake kabaddi team of the countries which have not sent their teams. “This controversy is giving a bad name to our country and the sport,” he added.

Refuting the state Congress chief’s charges, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the party did not have anything to do with the visit of players to Pakistan. “Jakhar should ask his party’s government in the state as verification for grant of visas for Pakistan is done by the state police,” he said.