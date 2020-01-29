e-paper
Home / Cities / AAP writes to ECI, seeks ban on Shah’s campaign

AAP writes to ECI, seeks ban on Shah’s campaign

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking a ban on Union home minister Amit Shah’s campaigning for 48 hours ahead of the February 8 Delhi assembly elections.

The AAP, in a complaint filed with the commission, said Shah must be barred from campaigning for posting “fake videos” of Delhi government schools in order to “malign the image of the AAP”.

“This is in reference to violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Amit Shah and other BJP leaders/MPs by posting false, fabricated and concocted videos in order to malign the image of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Govt schools, their teachers and students and play fraud against people of Delhi,” said the memorandum sent by the AAP to the ECI.

The move has come after seven BJP MPs visited Delhi government schools Monday after which Shah posted a videos of the visits on Twitter. The tweets also said the MPs found the schools in a “miserable condition”, which has “exposed the AAP government” and its claims of “revolution in education”.

The letter further stated, “BJP sitting MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, on the direction of Amit Shah, made false and fabricated videos to put the wrong picture of Delhi government schools before the people of Delhi….We would urge the ECI to direct Amit Shah and above mentioned BJP MPs and leaders to remove these videos from Twitter.”

It also urged the ECI to direct the Delhi Police to register FIR against the above-mentioned persons for posting “false, fabricated and concocted videos”.

Ashok Goel Devraha, media head of the BJP for Delhi elections, said, “These video are not fake. This is what our MPs found at Delhi government schools. Their (AAP’s) complaint to EC just shows their frustration, as they stand exposed.”

