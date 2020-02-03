ABB residents complain of rampant garbage burning in the area

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:34 IST

HT Correspondent

puneletters@htlive.com

PUNE At least 100 residents living in the area that covers Shiv Shakti chowk, Sus road, Link road, and Pashan, all under Aundh; Baner and Balewadi, have complained of garbage being constantly burnt on open plots since December 26, 2019. The area, ABB, for Aundh, Baner and Balewadi is being monitored, the PMC has stated (see box)

“Most of these fires are lit late at night, especially alongside the highway. Everyday, garbage, plastic, non-recyclables like synthetic mattresses and all sorts of waste is dumped and burnt on Sutarwadi service road of NH4 highway,” said Pushkar Kulkarni who lives in Baner.

“I wonder how the Swachh Survekshan ranking is secured by the PMC? Garbage, plastic and other waste is burnt regularly in open plots. No one is taking any action inspite of regular complaints,” Kulkarni, who has made several complaints on the PMC app, claims.

“Residents over an area of about three sqkm have been battling various respiratory problems for two months thanks to the blanket of toxic smoke that engulfs Sus road and Sutarwadi,” he added.

Similarly, Chaitanya Vikas, a resident of Kumar Pappillon in Pashan, says, “We are afraid to open the windows of our flat as there is constant black smoke and the pungent smell of burning rubber. We have even seen a car dumped and catch fire.” said Vikas.

Garbage being burnt on the side of the road greets Deepak Shotre, resident of Sus road while he is on his morning walk. “This Swach Survekshan is a big fraud. The authorities are spending big money on advertisements, but there is nothing on the ground,” said Shotri.

Dr Anita Dange, a medical practitioner and resident of Kapil Asamant, said, “Plastic and tyres can be toxic and carcinogenic which are responsible for bronchitis and in long term can cause lung cancer too. Small kids special more susceptible to upper respiratory diseases and perennial rhinitis, asthma; any lay person also can understand that the fumes are not good for inhalation.”

What the PMC says

“We are fining those burning garbage on a daily basis. We have four sanitary inspectors who roam the Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Pashan areas. We have so far fined approximately 40 people. Often, smoke billowing comes from bonfires by security guards. We are penalising those burning garbage Rs 500. We have also caught scrap dealers who burn wires.”

Nikhil Nikam, Aundh sanitary inspector, in charge of the area