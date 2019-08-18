Abohar man murders wife with sharp-edged weapon

cities

Suspecting his wife, Mamta, 26, of having an affair her husband Vishnu murdered her, in her sleep, with a sharp-edged weapon in the wee hours of Saturday. The couple had been married seven years ago and were settled at Rajawali village in Abohar. Mamta belonged to Daulatpura under Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and couple had two kids, Mohit, 6, and Manisha, 4.

The couple had entered into heated arguments over her relationship with village resident, Sonu, several times. The panchayat had also warned Sonu, after Vishnu had caught his wife with mobile phones that the couple used to converse. After the news of the murder spread, DSP Sandeep Singh inspected the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem; later, it was handed over to the family. The accused Vishnu has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, paramour Sonu consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

