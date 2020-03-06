Accident at Vashi creek bridge holds up traffic

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:42 IST

Two dumpers collided on Vashi creek bridge on Thursday at 7am, leading to a traffic jam on Sion-Panvel Highway for more than two hours. Mumbai-bound traffic was badly hit.

Bhanudas Vishwanath Khatavkar, police inspector (traffic), Vashi, said, “No one was injured. The dumpers were heavily loaded and after the collision, it was difficult separate them.”

“Both the dumpers got locked with each other. We called for hydraulic cranes — one from Kalamboli and another from Mumbai. The massive traffic delayed the hydraulic cranes and worsened the situation.”

The accident led to almost 3-km-long traffic jam towards Vashi toll. Motorists took to Twitter to complain about the standstill traffic and warn others. Many were stuck for more than 30 minutes.

Suresh Mahaske, 42, who travels to Mankhurd every day, said, “I reached office an hour late today. We had no option but to wait for the traffic jam to clear.”