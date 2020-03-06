e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Accident at Vashi creek bridge holds up traffic

Accident at Vashi creek bridge holds up traffic

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:42 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Two dumpers collided on Vashi creek bridge on Thursday at 7am, leading to a traffic jam on Sion-Panvel Highway for more than two hours. Mumbai-bound traffic was badly hit.

Bhanudas Vishwanath Khatavkar, police inspector (traffic), Vashi, said, “No one was injured. The dumpers were heavily loaded and after the collision, it was difficult separate them.”

“Both the dumpers got locked with each other. We called for hydraulic cranes — one from Kalamboli and another from Mumbai. The massive traffic delayed the hydraulic cranes and worsened the situation.”

The accident led to almost 3-km-long traffic jam towards Vashi toll. Motorists took to Twitter to complain about the standstill traffic and warn others. Many were stuck for more than 30 minutes.

Suresh Mahaske, 42, who travels to Mankhurd every day, said, “I reached office an hour late today. We had no option but to wait for the traffic jam to clear.”

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities