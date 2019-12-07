Accident case turns out to be murder

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:40 IST

PUNE: The police on Saturday filed a murder case which was earlier reported as a death in a ‘hit and run’ case. Autopsy report and interpretation of injuries led the police to re-examine the cause the death. Later, a case of murder was registered against a woman for killing her husband who was found dead along the Pune-Mumbai expressway in November.

The man was identified as Damodar Tukaram Phalke, 47, a resident of Gajanan Society in Sainagar in Gahunje area of Maval. He was found in Mamurdi area of Maval with his black and green Hero Passion Pro bearing Pimpri-Chinchwad registration.

“We found a body along the service road near Pune-Mumbai expressway on November 23. Upon statement by the deceased’s son, we had lodged an accidental death report. We found suspicious injuries on his head and awaited the post-mortem report that arrived today (Saturday),” said senior inspector Amar Waghmode of Talegaon police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The deceased’s son Vedant Phalke, 19, had filed a complaint with Talegaon police station stating that he had been hit by a vehicle. The doctor’s report stated head injury as the cause of death. “Head injury with fractured skull with grievous injury to vital organ, brain,” read the doctor’s report, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon police station. “While registering the case we realised that the spot where the incident occurred fell in the jurisdiction of Dehu road police station. So, we registered a case and sent it to them,” said PI Waghmode. The Dehu road police will be investigating the case. The reason for the murder could not be ascertained, a police official said.