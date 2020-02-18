Accountant booked in fraud case: Ludhiana MC fails to pay January salary to staff

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:10 IST

Municipal corporation (MC) staff have not got their salary for the month of January as accountant Ravinder Singh Walia is absconding since he was booked in a chit-fund fraud in Bathinda. Walia’s wife was also booked by the Bathinda police in the same case. Walia was earlier posted with the Bathinda MC and allegedly worked for a chit-fund firm as well.

The MC disburses around ₹25 crore in salary to its employees and payments are seldom made on time due to fund crunch.

As per the information, the members of Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee took up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Tuesday and he assured to clear the salary on Wednesday.

MC Commissione, Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, who was in Chandigarh, said she had already directed the officials concerned in the accounts branch to transfer the salary. “I will find out why the salary was not transferred on Tuesday,” she said.

‘Employees not getting ESIC benefits’

MC Employees’ Union chief Naresh Dhingan said the MC was deducting ESIC instalments from the staff’s salary but the employees were not getting the benefits of the scheme. Also, the MC is not depositing the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) even as money is being deducted from the salaries.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he will take up the matter with the MC officials on Wednesday. He said he will ensure that the employees get the ESIC benefits.