Accused don’t have to furnish surety bonds: Punjab and Haryana HC

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:08 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed courts in both the states and UT Chandigarh to release the accused who have already been granted bail either by the high court or the trial court.

The high court said that courts won’t enforce the condition of surety bonds/bail bonds. It stated that a condition can be laid down that when the situation turns normal, the accused would be bound to furnish surety/bail bonds.

The order was passed in the wake of lockdown and curfew imposed by different administrations following Covid-19 outbreak.

It also said that all district and sessions judges will work out a mechanism, clearly providing on their official websites, the contact numbers and e-mails of the CJMs/duty magistrates or other judicial officers on duty so that the compliance of the orders granting bail could be made.

ALL CURFEW PASSES CANCELLED IN LUDHIANA

Following the death of a coronavirus patient from Ludhiana, the district administration has cancelled all curfew passes for March 31. The police and the administration have imposed strict curfew restrictions from March 31.

People have been requested to cooperate and suspend all charity work until it is a desperately needed. “Maintain highest possible hygienic etiquette. Don’t try to venture out, many suspects are being investigated, we are going to tighten the curfew,” said commissioner of police, Rakesh Kumar Agrawal.