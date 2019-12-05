e-paper
Accused driver remains unidentified, transport firm owner summoned

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police are yet to identify the driver of the pick-up vehicle that had crushed a six-year-old boy, Harshit Kaushal, to death even after 36 hours have passed.

The police have, however, identified the owner of the vehicle involved in the mishap and have summoned him for questioning. The vehicle belongs to Vikas Transport firm based in Transport Nagar.

Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO) Inspector Satish Kumar said the vehicle was overloaded.

“No identity card of the driver was recovered from the vehicle, which is why he is yet to be identified,” he added.

“We are expecting to confirm the driver’s identity through the vehicle owner,” the SHO said.

A day after the incident, no heavy vehicle plied on the Gokul Road in old city area.

