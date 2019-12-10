e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

Accused in Bhardwaj murder acquitted

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:36 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi A Delhi court has acquitted all the nine accused persons in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Deepak Bhardwaj, who was shot dead on March 26, 2013, by two men at his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Rajokri. During the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Bhardwaj was one of the richest candidates, with a net worth of over ₹603 crore.

Following the murder, Delhi Police had claimed to have solved the case and arrested his son, Nitesh Bhardwaj, for the murder. The police had claimed that Nitesh had promised ₹5 crore to one of his friends for the murder. The police had also contended that Nitesh had hired his friend, Baljeet Sehrawat, an advocate, who, in turn, roped in self-styled godman, Swami Pratibhanand, for the murder.

On November 25, additional sessions judge Satish Arora acquitted the accused persons — Rakesh, Purshottam, Sunil Singh, Amit Mann, Nitesh Bhardwaj, Deepak’s son, Baljeet Singh, Machindernath Namdev alias Swami Pratibhanand and Ramesh Kumari.

Advocate Mukesh Kalia, who represented Nitesh Bhardwaj, said that all the accused were acquitted as the eyewitnesses did not support the police case. “The Delhi Police was relying heavily on the eyewitness’ account and on the versions of the other witnesses. However, the said persons (witnesses) did not support the case of the prosecution,” Kalia told HT.

Despite repeated calls and texts, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), Devender Arya, was not available for comment.

The police had suspected than Nitesh had plotted the murder because he was furious with his father for neglecting the family and refusing to give him a share of the family’s property.

Following the murder, Pratibhanand had evaded arrest for over four years. After Bharadwaj’s murder, he was on top of the list of Delhi’s most wanted men. He was finally arrested on September 16, 2017 by the Ghaziabad police.

The police had earlier claimed that Pratibhanand needed ₹2 crore to build an ashram, due to which he helped Nitesh with the murder.

In 2009, Deepak had contested parliamentary elections from the west Delhi constituency on a BSP ticket. He was one of the richest candidates. He had declared movable assets worth ₹52 crore and immovable assets worth ₹551 crore.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities