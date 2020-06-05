e-paper
Accused of raping his fiancée, hosiery worker attempts suicide in Ludhiana

Before trying to end his life, he left a suicide note, in which he accused his fiancée, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, of forcing him to take the extreme step

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accused of raping his fiancée, a hosiery worker attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at his house in Subhash Nagar on Friday morning. He was rushed to the ESIC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Before trying to end his life, he left a suicide note, in which he accused his fiancée, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, of forcing him to take the extreme step. The Basti Jodhewal police have initiated investigation.

The man’s brother told the police that his brother got engaged six months ago, but they severed ties. Thereafter, the woman lodged a rape case against his brother in Muktsar Sahib, before lockdown was imposed in the region in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus. On Thursday, the Muktsar police summoned him for questioning.

He alleged the woman and her family had been threatening them of sending their entire family behind the bars, and were demanding Rs 10 lakh to withdraw the complaint. After returning from Muktsar, his brother was depressed. On Friday morning, he went to his room and consumed phenyl.

In his suicide note, the man mentioned that he had developed physical relations with the woman with her consent. However, later she implicated him in a rape case.

His family has filed a complaint at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at the Basti Jodhewal police station, said the police will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.

