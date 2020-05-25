Acting principals of Delhi College of Arts, Sri Aurbindo (evening) divested of charge

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:18 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi University administration Sunday night repatriated the officiating principals of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) and Sri Aurobindo College (evening) back to their parent college, the Sri Aurobindo College (morning).

As per the provisions of the Ordinance XVIII 3(C) of the University, an officer on special duty (OSD) is ordinarily appointed for a period of six months as officiating principal of a college, if and when the need arises. The term can be extended with the prior approval of the vice-chancellor.

“Rajiv Chopra, appointed as OSD for DCAC on October 1, 2013, has completed more than six years as OSD. I am directed to inform that Rajiv Chopra may be repatriated back to his parent college with immediate effect,” DU’s deputy registrar (colleges) wrote in a letter to the University Representative of DCAC.

“The chairperson/university representatives of the governing body of the college is requested to temporarily hand over the charge of principal to the most senior teacher of the college, who fulfils the minimum eligibility requirements for appointment as principal,” the letter added.

Chopra said he was unaware of the reason as to why he was “suddenly” repatriated back to his parent college from the post of officiating principal. “I have no idea why the university administration has made this decision overnight. I have been serving DCAC since 2013 as officiating principal and was later selected as the principal, but the matter was taken to the court and it is still sub judice,” he said.

Namita Rajput, who has been serving as OSD at Sri Aurobindo College (evening) for three years, has also been repatriated to her parent college, the Sri Aurobindo College (morning).

“We got a letter from the university representative. Ordinarily, OSDs are appointed for six months or till a permanent appointment is made, whichever is earlier. Their term can be extended. I completed three years at SAC (evening) in April as officiating principal and have been repatriated to my parent college with immediate effect,” Rajput said.

Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray questioned the timing of the letters. “OSDs should be there for six months and that time period in both cases has elapsed multiple times. The repatriation letter also has glaring errors like addressing OSDs as principals. This should be rectified and a complete governing body of the college concerned should take appropriate action.”

A senior university official said the decision was taken because both principals had completed their terms as officiating principals. “The tenure of officiating principals is six months. Both the principals have competed their terms a long time ago. There is nothing controversial about the decision,” the official said. Despite several attempts, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and messages.