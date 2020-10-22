e-paper
Home / Cities / Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23

Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria
Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria
         

A Smriti Sabha will be held in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad to remember social activist Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria on his first death anniversary on October 23. He had passed away at the age of 73 last year following a brief illness.

The activist had done extensive work for girl child education, and led social movements against purdah system, honour killing and superstitions, besides lending his voice to oppressed farmers and workers.

During the 1975 Emergency, Gorakhpuria had to go underground for 18 months. When the police could not arrest him, they kept his father, Chaudhary Ram Singh, in custody for a week. Gorakhpuria’s son Mintu Ram said senior politicians, social activists and residents of his native village will be attending the remembrance function.

