Actor booked for molesting 19-year-old

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:14 IST

A 19-year-old woman, who is allegedly a friend of actor Shahbaz Khan’s daughter, on Tuesday filed a molestation complaint against him with the Oshiwara police station. Khan’s 17-year-old daughter has also lodged a complaint with Versova police against two of her friends, for allegedly pulling her hair while she was riding pillion on a bike at Andheri on Tuesday.

According to Oshiwara police, the 19-year-old woman who filed the complaint against Khan alleged that he abused her and touched her inappropriately with a bamboo stick near Oberoi Sky Garden, where he had gone with his daughter after the fight.

“We have registered an offence against accused Shahbaz Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station. Khan’s 17-year-old daughter, in her statement to the police, said one of her friends used to call and threaten her for being in touch with one of their other friends. She told the police that she told her that she was not in touch with the other friend and even explained this to her on February 10 when she met her near her society.

“On February 11, around 8pm, I was on the bike with a friend on Lokhandwala Back Road, when I saw her [the first friend] following me; she was on a bike with her friend. She asked me to stop, but I didn’t want to create a scene and asked my friend to not stop the bike there,” the 17-year-old stated in her complaint to Versova police. The teenager claimed that the other girl followed their bike. “She pulled me by my hair from her bike, owing to which our bike lost control and dashed into hers. Both the bikes fell on the road,” she said in her complaint.

Both parties started arguing and Khan’s daughter alleged that the other girl, along with her friend, started abusing and hitting her on the head.

“Their other friends and passersby gathered, I managed to get out of the place and reach my building, where I informed by mother,” she told the police. According to police, Khan went to the accident spot, near Oberoi Sky Garden, with his daughter. When his daughter asked her other friends about the first friend’s whereabouts, they abused. Khan intervened and took his daughter to Oshiwara police station, but he was directed to Versova police station.

“On the basis of a complaint by Khan’s daughter, we have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for against two persons [for causing hurt],” said Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector, Versova police station.