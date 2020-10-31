Actor Urmila Matondkar may start second innings in politics as Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:49 IST

After an abrupt end to her political journey, actor Urmila Matondkar is set to begin her second-innings in politics. The 46-year-old actor is likely to be nominated by either the Shiv Sena or the Congress on one of the 12 Governor’s nominated seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is expected to recommend 12 names to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for nominations to the upper house of the state legislature by early next week.

As Matondkar is from the field of arts and entertainment, she fits into the criteria for the Governor-nominated seats.

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket last year but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gopal Shetty. She later quit the party in September 2019, stating that her efforts to work for the betterment of the Congress did not find support and amid in-house politics.

If Shiv Sena nominates the actor from its quota, it will have an additional resource to deliver its messages on a national level. Party insiders said that that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharasthra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.

Currently, among the women faces, the Sena has Priyanka Chaturvedi, Neelam Gorhe and Manisha Kayande as spokespersons.