Aditi, the main force behind Jai Hind’s victory

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:01 IST

Pune: The Pune District Cricket Association’s (PDCA) inter-school cricket tournament is warming up nicely through the group stages. At this grassroots nursery, the focus on “technique” is almost a religion for the 28 schools involved.

On Monday, Jai Hind High School came back from a tough situation against Paranjape Vidya Mandir at the ILS Law College ground to win their league outing.

The comeback was spun into reality by 14-year-old Aditi Joshi, a right-arm leg spinner. Joshi is a girl leggie in a boys tournament, an exception fast becoming the rule for the PDCA at the school-level in Pune.

“Yes, we allow girls since it is a school tournament. A school can take decision if they want to involve a girl in their boys’ team. Last year, one girl played this tournament,” said Arvind Shivale, president, Pune District Cricket Association.

Aditi is very at home on the field, amidst 21 boys - 10 of her team and 11 of the opposition. Fielding, she is posted at mid-on, and is in the thick of the action shouting instructions to her team and relaying coach tactics.

Her 3/14 was critical in Jai Hind registering their second win in the tournament on Monday.

“It was a good match, but I still think I need to work on my overall performance. Obviously, it feels good to see a coach picking a girl to play alongside all the boys. It has been a great experience for me. I have represented Maharashtra last year, but my dream is to keep getting better and play for the Indian women’s cricket team,” says Joshi, after the game.

In terms of talent, Jai Hind School coach Chetan Chauhan said, “Once she starts getting turn from the pitch, she is hard to play. Our school have had girls in the team for the last three years.”

“We all know she bowls really well. We want her to bowl only once the ball becomes old,” says teammate Om Vadaraikar.

“We all support her (Joshi). She gets us wickets. She can get us even more if we have fielded better,” said Pushkar Karkhile who scored a quickfire 53 in 29 balls on Monday.

“I am trying to toss the ball up and that’s why a few balls I bowl are full tosses,” said Joshi, who trains at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon.

Competing with boys, is that tough? “Yes, it makes you stronger. I hope to see more girls taking part in such tournaments.”

Grown up watching Shane Warne’s “ball of the century” videos, Joshi says, “He (Warne) is best and above all. Nothing can beat him. I also like Poonam Yadav (right arm leg break bowler from India),” added Joshi.

Joshi also displays a strong sense of being a perfectionist. On the weekend, Jai Hind won a match by 70 runs, but Joshi feels the margin could had been bigger.

“We bowled too many extras otherwise we could have wrapped it up early,” added Joshi, whose team conceded 38 extras which includes 34 wides, 3 no balls and 1 bye in the match against Vidya Bhavan.