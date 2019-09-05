Admin takes over 57% land needed for Jewar airport project

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials Thursday said they have taken physical possession of 707 hectares of agricultural land of a total 1239.14 hectares required for the Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on October 30, 2018, notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares for the development of the airport from the six villages of Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas. The administration and the Yeida officials had started taking over the land from Ranhera and gradually covered the remaining five villages. Now, they have expedited the process as they have a deadline of completing 80% of the acquisition by September 10, 2019.

“The land acquisition will be completed by September end. We are distributing compensation and rehabilitating farmers as per law. Once all legal formalities are completed, we take possession of the land and hand it over to Yeida,” Abhay Singh, subdivisional magistrate in charge of airport project, said.

The administration had acquired 81.5 hectares in Rohi village and 1.5 hectares in Banwaribas village.

“Earlier, we were taking over land twice a week. Now, we are carrying out the exercise on a daily basis, as and when the legal formalities related with the acquisition are completed,” Singh said.

The administration needs to acquire this land from 3,000 farmers in the first phase of the project. On the whole, the government requires 5,000 hectares for when the airport will be developed to its full capacity. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport is between ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore. The airport is expected to be operational by 2022-2023.

“The Noida International Airport Limited will finalise the developer for the airport by end of November, 2019. We are completing all projects within the fixed deadline,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, and nodal officer for the airport project, said.

