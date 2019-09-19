Administration appoints 22 nodal officers for upcoming state polls

cities

Gurugram Ahead of the state assembly elections, dates for which are likely to be announced this month, the district administration appointed 22 nodal officers on Thursday. These officials will be in charge of election-related duties.

In a press statement released by Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, who also holds the additional charge of the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, who is also the district election officer, the officials will take charge soon after the polling dates are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mohammed Imran Raza, additional deputy commissioner, has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure that the model code of conduct is imposed properly in the district.

For the Pataudi constituency, Nisha Tanwar, the block’s development and panchayat officer, will be taking the charge. Dinesh Kumar, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) zonal taxation officer will take charge of the Badshahpur constituency, while Devendra Kumar, the municipal corporation’s zonal taxation officer, will for Gurgaon and Sohna constituencies.

These officers will assist Raza in ensuring the correct implementation of the model code of conduct and holding voter awareness activities, the press statement stated.

To ensure smooth functioning of all election-related activities, such as management of manpower, electronic voting machines (EVMs), training of officers, law and order, and cybersecurity, other district administration officials have been assigned specific duties.

The district’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) officer, Vibhu Kapoor, will handle the required manpower for the elections. For the management of EVMs, Gopal Kalawat and Raman Yadav of the MCG have been appointed. Bharat Bhushan, additional secretary, regional transport authority, will be in charge of for traffic-related responsibilities, while Gaurav Antil of the MCG has been appointed as the nodal officer for training management of officers for conducting polls.

