Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:53 IST

The Ludhiana unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Punjab have condemned the district education officers’ (DEOs) alleged change in their statements regarding door-to-door school enrolment drive during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Tuesday, a media report stated that four government schools were found open on Monday for carrying out the admission process. Front secretary Daljit Singh Samrala said when the media demanded accountability from the DEOs in this regard, they concealed the fact that the instructions were issued by them to the teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers on the Zoom app.

The front members said, “The DEOs simply answered that no such admission orders have been issued to the teachers.”

District DTF president Hardev Singh Mullanpur said the DEO (elementary education) Rajinder Kaur and deputy DEO (elementary education) Kuldeep Singh had held regular meetings over Zoom app with teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers (CHTs) of various blocks.“During the meetings, verbal orders were issued to the teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers for admission in schools and written orders were issued by the block primary education officers (BPEOs),” Mullanpursaid.

“This is a violation of the guidelines issued by the government. Despite the written orders issued to the teachers by the BPEOs under the pressure of the DEOs, the alleged retraction of their own statements to save their own skin indicates the insensitive approach of the DEOs towards the health and education of students,” he said.

The front members said they had earlier sent a memorandum to the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene in the matter but in vain. “The verbal and written orders for the enrolment of students in schools during the lockdown should be immediately revoked. Action should be taken against the department officers,” the front members demanded in a written statement.