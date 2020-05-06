e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements

Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements

On Tuesday, a media report stated that four government schools were found open on Monday for carrying out the admission process

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The front members said they had earlier sent a memorandum to the CM Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene in the matter
The front members said they had earlier sent a memorandum to the CM Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene in the matter (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
         

The Ludhiana unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Punjab have condemned the district education officers’ (DEOs) alleged change in their statements regarding door-to-door school enrolment drive during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Tuesday, a media report stated that four government schools were found open on Monday for carrying out the admission process. Front secretary Daljit Singh Samrala said when the media demanded accountability from the DEOs in this regard, they concealed the fact that the instructions were issued by them to the teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers on the Zoom app.

The front members said, “The DEOs simply answered that no such admission orders have been issued to the teachers.”

District DTF president Hardev Singh Mullanpur said the DEO (elementary education) Rajinder Kaur and deputy DEO (elementary education) Kuldeep Singh had held regular meetings over Zoom app with teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers (CHTs) of various blocks.“During the meetings, verbal orders were issued to the teachers, head teachers and cluster head teachers for admission in schools and written orders were issued by the block primary education officers (BPEOs),” Mullanpursaid.

“This is a violation of the guidelines issued by the government. Despite the written orders issued to the teachers by the BPEOs under the pressure of the DEOs, the alleged retraction of their own statements to save their own skin indicates the insensitive approach of the DEOs towards the health and education of students,” he said.

The front members said they had earlier sent a memorandum to the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene in the matter but in vain. “The verbal and written orders for the enrolment of students in schools during the lockdown should be immediately revoked. Action should be taken against the department officers,” the front members demanded in a written statement.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities