Admn to keep tab on thermocol, polythene manufacturers

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:35 IST

As part of the anti-plastic drive, the district administration will keep tab on manufacturers of thermocol and polythene.

The district magistrate has also constituted teams to ensure complete ban on polythene (less than 50 microns). “At the time of raids, the teams will track of the supply channel of polythene and thermocol and ensure closure of units producing these items,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

He said a fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed in case 100 grams polythene is recovered from an offender. “The fine amount will go up to Rs 2,000 on recovery of 500 grams polythene, Rs 5,000 on recovery of five kg polythene and Rs 25,000 in case of over five kg polythene,” said Sharma.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had first announced the ban on polythene on July 2, 2018. On July 6, the CM’s Office tweeted that polythene and its by-products would be banned from July 15. It also mentioned about the ban on use of thermocol products, including cutlery, cups and plates. This was followed by a government order directing DMs to ensure complete ban on polythene and thermocol products from October 2, 2018.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:35 IST