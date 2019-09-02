Advisory council to discuss easing traffic in Chandigarh on September 13

cities

The long-pending issues like mass rapid transport system (MRTS) and parking policy, which are awaiting administrator’s advisory council’s nod, will finally be taken up when the newly reconstituted council meets for the first time on September 13.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida confirmed the date of the meeting and said, “Resolution of traffic congestion, MRTS, draft parking policy and Sukhna Lake’s pedestrianisation will be part of the meeting agenda.”

The last meeting of the previous advisory council took place in February this year. Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on August 5 reconstituted the council comprising 58 members. The council, comprising MP Kirron Kher, ex-MPs Pawan Kumar Bansal, Harmohan Dhawan, mayor Rajesh Kalia and representatives of different political parties, business, cultural and professional organisations, advises the administration on developmental issues and policy matters affecting the UT.

WHAT’S ON THE AGENDA?

The draft parking policy approved by the administration on July 25 and kept reserved for council’s discussion by the administrator on August 22 will be part of the meeting. The ambitious policy for the regulation of parking spaces in the city has seen many revisions earlier too. “The thorny issues of congestion pricing, certificate of availability of parking space, increase in road tax, etc. will be taken up,” said a senior UT official who didn’t want to be named.

Introduction of various transport alternatives to solve traffic congestion problems in the city, MRTS options, mono rail, BRT, and skybuses will also be discussed.

The officials are also expected to make presentations on the detailed plan for pedestrianisation of Sukhna Lake by making it a vehicle-free zone.

With the administration actively considering allowing higher number of floors in the residential buildings to come in the periphery areas of the city like those bordering Panchkula in Chandigarh IT Park, the issue of going vertical in the city will be put forward before the council. Other issues relating to zoning plans like allowing stilt parking in houses, converting unused parks to parking spaces will be part of agenda.

Box-type construction is also being demanded by allottees for a long time, which may be discussed along with additional construction permission for booths.

The constitution of the standing committees of the council is also expected to be discussed. In the previous council, there were 10 standing committees on environment, health, urban planning, heritage preservation, transportation, etc., which made recommendations to the council.

