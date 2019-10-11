e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

‘Aerial view’ of political events is the latest trend this assembly elections

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:38 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

This assembly elections, drones are in high demand by political parties in both urban and rural areas.

Party candidates have been reportedly hiring drones for aerial photos and videos of their political rallies.

Om Pawar, a businessman from Karad, Satara said, “Political leaders have been hiring drones to cover rallies and public speeches. There is high demand for making two-three minute-long videos to circulate on social media. I purchased a drone primarily to cover wedding ceremonies, but demand is coming from a completely different sector.”

Another operator, Sandesh Shelar from Baramati, said, “The demand for drone requirement has spiked in Baramati.”

Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Indapur said, “Drone shots are a good way to show the number of people that attend the rallies. Our workers shot footage with the help of a drone during the filing of nomination papers.”

Atul Bhosale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Karad said, “Drones have proven to be an effective medium in order to spread the message and create awareness.”

A BJP leader from Pune, on the condition of anonymity, said, “On an average, we spend between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per event for a drone. The charges vary on the quality and skill of the professional. Some professionals charge Rs 8,000 per day.”

A drone operator on the condition of anonymity said that there is a high demand to capture footage of the amount of people present at these rallies.

.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:38 IST

top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities