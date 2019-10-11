‘Aerial view’ of political events is the latest trend this assembly elections

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:38 IST

This assembly elections, drones are in high demand by political parties in both urban and rural areas.

Party candidates have been reportedly hiring drones for aerial photos and videos of their political rallies.

Om Pawar, a businessman from Karad, Satara said, “Political leaders have been hiring drones to cover rallies and public speeches. There is high demand for making two-three minute-long videos to circulate on social media. I purchased a drone primarily to cover wedding ceremonies, but demand is coming from a completely different sector.”

Another operator, Sandesh Shelar from Baramati, said, “The demand for drone requirement has spiked in Baramati.”

Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Indapur said, “Drone shots are a good way to show the number of people that attend the rallies. Our workers shot footage with the help of a drone during the filing of nomination papers.”

Atul Bhosale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Karad said, “Drones have proven to be an effective medium in order to spread the message and create awareness.”

A BJP leader from Pune, on the condition of anonymity, said, “On an average, we spend between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per event for a drone. The charges vary on the quality and skill of the professional. Some professionals charge Rs 8,000 per day.”

A drone operator on the condition of anonymity said that there is a high demand to capture footage of the amount of people present at these rallies.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:38 IST