After argument with wife, man shoots at mother-in-law, kills self

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:39 IST

A 40-year-old private firm employee reportedly killed himself using his licensed revolver after shooting at his mother-in-law at his residence in Gomti Nagar extension, Lucknow, on the Saturday-Sunday intervening night. The woman suffered a bullet wound in her leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said police.

Inspector of Gomti Nagar police station, Amit Kumar Dubey, said the incident occurred at Alakhnanda Apartments.

“One Abhishek Singh shot himself with his licensed revolver after opening fire on his wife Pragya Singh and mother-in-law Chanda Devi at around 12.30 am on Sunday. His weapon misfired when he targeted his wife, which was twice. When he opened fire on his mother-in-law, she suffered an injury in her right thigh,” said Dubey.

He said Pragya told the police that her husband’s health had not been good for the past few months, following which he quit his job and rested at home. “Recently, Singh had joined a new job. According to his wife, his behaviour changed a lot and he used to enter into confrontations over minor issues,” said the cop.

“On the night of the incident, Singh had an argument with his wife and opened fire on her but the weapon misfired. His wife immediately left the apartment with her 12-year-old daughter, Shanvi, fearing harm from her husband. She said she called her mother to inform her about it,” said Dubey, adding, “Singh targeted Pragya’s mother when she arrived there from her Lalbagh residence and tried to cool him down.”

Police said residents of other apartments gathered there after listening to the sound of gunfire. They rushed Singh and his mother-in-law to the civil hospital where the former was declared brought dead.

Police said the couple married around 13 years ago and had one daughter.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:39 IST