After assault, NMMT staffers urge police to take safety measures

Sep 27, 2019

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a conductor of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus.

Tanmay Kothekar was about to get down at a bus stop near Panvel when he had an argument with the bus conductor, Rameshwar Ippar, 30, over a ₹10 coin.

When Ippar returned him the change, Kothekar refused to take the coin and insisted on a ₹10 note.

When Ippar said he did not have a note, Kothekar assaulted him.

Since January 2018, the Navi Mumbai police have registered at least 75 first information reports over assault and attacks on NMMT conductors and drivers.

“Even if the accused were arrested in most cases, such incidents have created insecurity among employees,” a senior NMMT official said.

To highlight the issue, NMMT staffers recently held a meeting with senior officers of Navi Mumbai police.

Shirish Aradwad, general manager of NMMT, said, “A conductor has to approach 3,000-4,000 passengers for collecting fares every day. It is not an easy task to handle such a huge amount of people.”

Aradwad said they are making continuous efforts to ensure that their employees do not misbehave with anyone.

He said, “We call experts to conduct training sessions for conductors and drivers every three to four months.”

Police said that they have taken the matter into consideration.

A senior crime branch official said, “In most cases, arguments and fights take place in a moving bus. So unlike other crimes, such cases cannot be curbed by taking precautionary measures. There are more than 800 bus stops in the city. It is not possible to deploy our officials at each of them, but we can increase our presence at those places.”

“We have shared our contact numbers with NMMT employees so that they can alert us if the situation worsens,” he said.

