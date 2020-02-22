After attacking 4 peers with acid in Hamirpur school, student absconding

cities

In a shocking incident, three teenage girls and one boy were injured when an boy of the same school threw diluted acid on them on Saturday while the Class 10 annual practical exam was underway at government senior secondary school in Utpur of the district.

The boy who threw the acid, Rohit alias Commando, left school immediately after the deed and is now absconding, according to locals.

The male student attacked said that Rohit came out of the science lab just before the school was about to close and threw acid on him from the beaker he was holding. He said that at that time he was sitting with three girls outside the class room. In this process, some acid also splashed onto the faces of the girls, who began to feel the burn of the acid.

Superintendent of police Hamirpur, Arjit Sen Thakur, said as soon as they were informed, a police party rushed to the spot and are investigating the incident. He said no formal complaint had been lodged with them, but the police was working on the case on basis of reports circulating on social media.

Thakur said the victims were given treatment at a local clinic and sent back home with minor injuries. Sunil Kumar Sharma, principal of the school, admitted there was an acid attack on four students the school during school hours, and the matter had been reported to higher authorities.

Insiders in the education department said the acid must have been taken from the bottle of diluted hydrochloric acid (HCL) kept in the laboratory. Had the assailant thrown concentrated acid, the incident would have caused much damage to students.

Meanwhile, people of the area are highly upset over the incident and want immediate steps to nab the culprit, who they say has been mischievous since childhood. The parents of the assailant are daily wage workers and are living hand to mouth.