After being assaulted by neighbours, man hangs self in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:54 IST

After being attacked by his neighbours, an elderly man ended his life by hanging self from a fan at his home in New Shakti Nagar on Tuesday morning, fearing that the accused would again assault him and his family.

At the time, he committed suicide, his family members had gone to the police station to report about the assault case. The victim has been identified as Prem Singh, 67, of New Shakti Nagar. The police have lodged an FIR for abetment to suicide against six people, identified as Nadeem Malik, Shoaib, Shivam, Jaggi, Sodhi and Lovpreet – all residents of New Shakti Nagar.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sukhdev Raj, SHO at the Tibba police station, said, “Prem Singh’s son Paramjit Singh had a scuffle with some residents of the locality six months ago. On Tuesday morning, Paramjit went out of the house to buy some essential items. The accused intercepted him and assaulted him.” The SI added, “Paramjit fled from the spot and reached home. However, the accused followed him and barged into his house and assaulted him and his family members and also vandalised their house.” The SHO added, “The incident frightened Prem Singh. He was under great tension as he feared that the accused would assault them again.

When Paramjit and other family members reached the police station to lodge a complaint about the attack, Prem Singh hanged self from a ceiling at his house.” The SHO said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) .of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police will arrest the accused soon, he said.