After BMC plaint, police book 300 Mumbai Bagh protesters

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:14 IST

On Friday night, Mumbai Police booked around 300 unnamed protesters who have been part of the sit-in at Morland Road. They have been charged with blocking the partially-constructed road and causing traffic, following a complaint by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

After a complaint was filed on Thursday by assistant municipal commissioner Alka Sasane, Nagpada police station booked 300 unnamed persons – mostly women protesters – under sections 431 (mischief by injury to public road) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of Criminal Law (Amendment) and the

Mumbai Municipal Corporation Acts.

“The BMC couldn’t carry out road repair work and requested the protesters to move. But with no hope [of protesters vacating the road voluntarily], they registered a case on Friday,” said a senior police officer.

For the past two days, Nagpada police has maintained a record of those attending the protest at Morland Road, which is known as Mumbai Bagh. “The police had also captured video from the spot as evidence, “ said the police officer.

On Friday, three men volunteering at Mumbai Bagh were issued notices under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Feroze Mithiborwala, member of Joint Action Committee which has helped organise the protest, said the complaint would not be a hindrance. “All of a sudden, BMC realised that they need to fix this road, even though it’s been under construction for years. We are not worried about any such complaint that has been filed,” he said.

On Friday, the protesters announced an 18-member managing committee would be formed by tonight, to represent Mumbai Bagh.

Led by local Muslim women, Mumbai Bagh began on January 26 who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“It is a women-led movement which was started because women from the area decided to stage a sit-in at this site. It was a spontaneous decision and no one can simply claim to be our leader and call off the protest. This protest won’t end until our demands are met,” said Nadah Batliwala, a protester.