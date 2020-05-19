After eliminating Hizb IED expert, oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori on radar of security forces

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:04 IST

After killing Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s IED expert, Tahir Bhat in Doda, security forces have now launched a manhunt to nab the oldest surviving terrorist, Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat as the crackdown against the terror outfit continues in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This militant is hiding in the upper reaches of Marwah and Dachhan belt in Kishtwar district adjoining Doda district. He is the oldest surviving terrorist in J&K and carries an award of around ₹50 lakh on his head that was announced by the police and National Investigating Agency,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

He added that though security forces have intensified operations to nab the dreaded terrorist, difficult terrain and lack of technical intelligence were the two major factors that eluded forces of success all these years.

“He has been active in Jammu and Kashmir since 1992 and Pakistani handlers glorify him while recruiting Kashmiri youth,” the official said.

The officer divulged that even if their “sources” or “assets” get to know about Saroori, the unavailability of transport plays a spoilsport.

The officer, who was recently shifted to Kashmir, recalled that Saroori had three associates-- Riyaz aka Hazari, Mudassir and a Gujjar boy Talib with whom he moved around in that area, more specifically in Rennie area.

Saroori had been active in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhaderwah areas before turning dormant.

However, he reactivated his terror activities and was the mastermind behind the killing of BJP state secretary, Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town in November 2018 followed by the killing of RSS functionary Chandrakant Sharma and his bodyguard in April 2019.

As per the NIA chargesheet, Saroori had planned and executed the killing of Parihar brothers to create a divide in communally sensitive Kishtwar town.

In October 2018, ₹30 lakh bounty was announced on Jehangir Saroori by the Jammu and Kashmir police for any information leading to his capture. The Kishtwar police had also put up ‘wanted dead or alive’ posters in the region for Saroori and his associates.