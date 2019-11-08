After govt rap, Khoda starts drafting by-laws

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:49 IST

Ghaziabad: For the first time since the Khoda nagar palika came into existence on March 10, 2016, the local body will be levying property tax on houses in its jurisdiction and will also be collecting advertising and licence fees to generate revenue.

The local body held its board meeting on November 6 and started the process of drafting by-laws for the realisation of taxes, advertising fee and licence fee.

The Khoda locality near UP Gate is enclosed by Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi on three sides. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a show cause to the chairperson of the Khoda nagar palika and sought her reply over the alleged violation of government orders as the rules related to the levy of house tax were yet to be cleared by the board.

“After the UP government notice, a board meeting was called on November 6 and the process for drafting by-laws for the levy of property tax, which includes 10% each of house tax, water tax and 4% of sewer tax, was initiated. We have invited public objections for a period of 30 days. After disposal of objections, we expect that by-laws will be notified in another two months,” KK Bhadana, executive officer, Khoda nagar palika, said.

According to official estimates, the levy of taxes for the first time will help generate revenue of about ₹8 crore a year in Khoda. The officials estimate that the levy of house tax, etc., will bring in a revenue of about ₹5 crore a year while the those under the heads of advertising are expected to generate a revenue of ₹1 crore annually.

“Apart from these, we will also be levying licence fee on shops, wholesalers, mall etc. This is expected to generate another ₹2 crore annually and we have fixed the fee in the range of ₹100 to ₹50,000, as per the category of establishment. The advertising rights will be given on a per square metre rate, on the basis of location. The fee would range from ₹2,000 to ₹20,000 per square metre,” Bhadana said.

The officials said Khoda consist of about 42,000 households and the house tax will be levied once the by-laws are notified.

“We still don’t have water and sewer facilities. So, initially, we will levy only the house tax component. As and when we get the facilities, the components of property tax will be levied. But the process for drafting by-laws has been initiated for all components,” an official said.