e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

After govt rap, Khoda starts drafting by-laws

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:49 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: For the first time since the Khoda nagar palika came into existence on March 10, 2016, the local body will be levying property tax on houses in its jurisdiction and will also be collecting advertising and licence fees to generate revenue.

The local body held its board meeting on November 6 and started the process of drafting by-laws for the realisation of taxes, advertising fee and licence fee.

The Khoda locality near UP Gate is enclosed by Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi on three sides. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a show cause to the chairperson of the Khoda nagar palika and sought her reply over the alleged violation of government orders as the rules related to the levy of house tax were yet to be cleared by the board.

“After the UP government notice, a board meeting was called on November 6 and the process for drafting by-laws for the levy of property tax, which includes 10% each of house tax, water tax and 4% of sewer tax, was initiated. We have invited public objections for a period of 30 days. After disposal of objections, we expect that by-laws will be notified in another two months,” KK Bhadana, executive officer, Khoda nagar palika, said.

According to official estimates, the levy of taxes for the first time will help generate revenue of about ₹8 crore a year in Khoda. The officials estimate that the levy of house tax, etc., will bring in a revenue of about ₹5 crore a year while the those under the heads of advertising are expected to generate a revenue of ₹1 crore annually.

“Apart from these, we will also be levying licence fee on shops, wholesalers, mall etc. This is expected to generate another ₹2 crore annually and we have fixed the fee in the range of ₹100 to ₹50,000, as per the category of establishment. The advertising rights will be given on a per square metre rate, on the basis of location. The fee would range from ₹2,000 to ₹20,000 per square metre,” Bhadana said.

The officials said Khoda consist of about 42,000 households and the house tax will be levied once the by-laws are notified.

“We still don’t have water and sewer facilities. So, initially, we will levy only the house tax component. As and when we get the facilities, the components of property tax will be levied. But the process for drafting by-laws has been initiated for all components,” an official said.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities