‘After Mar 2018, waste collected only from 10% houses’

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:36 IST

AGRA The Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN) on Monday called a special house meeting to discuss ‘anomalies’ in door-to-door collection of waste by private companies. Officials admitted that these companies had collected waste only from 10% of four lakh houses after March 2018.

Agitated councilors demanded action against private companies involved in door-to-door collection scheme of the ANN while House members raised concerns over the “misuse of ANN funds” and demanded that these companies be blacklisted.

Ravi Bihari Mathur, councilor, said: “Private companies are doing work smartly, as there are many fake addresses and contact numbers of households. But waste collection from houses is quite low.”

“Surprisingly, officials are releasing funds to the private companies as well,” he added.

House member Radhika Garg demanded that these companies should be blacklisted. “New companies should be shortlisted and waste collection work must be started again, so that Agra can become a neat and clean city,” she said.

After the discussion by councilors, additional municipal commissioner Vinod Kumar Gupta presented an investigation report and claimed, “Private companies collected waste from only 10% of houses out of four lakh and some of them began working after March 2018. Five private companies are involved in waste collection.”

Mayor Naveen Jain asked officials to blacklist the companies and register FIR against them for fraud. He also sought clarification from officials involved in releasing funds to these companies.

-Yogesh Dubey