After molesting woman, man jumps from 3rd floor to flee

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:51 IST

A 30-year-old man jumped from the third floor flat of a highrise after he allegedly molested the owner of the flat. Trying to protect herself, the 26-year-old woman had locked herself in one of the balconies of the flat and called out to her neighbours for help when the man jumped off in order to flee, the police said.

The incident took place on August 7.

The man sustained injuries and was nabbed by locals. Police said they have registered an FIR under IPC sections for molestation and sexual harassment. The suspect is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the woman lives with a child in the highrise flat which is located under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station. According to the complaint, she was in the kitchen when the suspect, identified as Avdhesh Yadav, allegedly put a knife to her throat and started molesting her.

“I know the suspect and his wife. Due to some family issues they were staying at my house since the past couple of days. Around 3pm, on August 7, his wife left the house to visit her parents and Yadav came home about 8.30pm. On finding me alone he came to the kitchen and put a knife to my throat. Then he started molesting me,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

“I somehow freed myself from his clutches and ran to the balcony where I locked myself in and started screaming for help. Meanwhile, the man ended up injuring himself with the knife and then ran to the balcony on the backside of the flat. He then jumped from the balcony in order to flee,” she added.

The woman approached the police on Thursday and the police lodged an FIR under IPC section 354 (molestation) and 354 (1) (i) (sexual harassment) at Kavi Nagar police station.

“Yadav sustained some injuries and was nabbed by locals. He is presently at the hospital. Right now, he is not in a position to be arrested. We have registered an FIR against him and will formally arrest him once he recovers from his injuries. The statement of the woman will also be taken at the earliest,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

