Agartala election result: Congress' Sudip Roy Barman leads in two-way contest with BJP's Papia Dutta

As Tripura is set to form a new government with the counting for its 60-seated assembly underway, Congress party leader Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala constituency looks to retain his seat as numbers appear in his favour in the early trends. Barman, who switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after winning the 2018 assembly elections, is tied in a contest with BJP's Papia Dutta and four other candidates in the seat. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman with Rahul Gandhi dring Bharat Jodo Yatra(Twitter/Sudip Roy Barman)

Also Read| Town Bordowali election results 2023: CM Manik Saha leading in early trends

Barman is leading by a margin of over 6,700 votes as the counting of votes continues. After switching from the BJP, he retained his seat in the last year’s bye-poll in a three-way contest. With no challenge from Left parties, the incumbent MLA is up against BJP’s Papia Dutta and Arnab Roy of the Republican Party of India. Goutam Deb, Malin Debbarma, and Mangal Mia are the other three candidates, fighting independently.

Check live updates of Tripura election result here.

In the high-stake poll battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are hoping to retain power in the northeastern state as it leads on 31 seats in the early trends. A triangular contest is on cards between the BJP, old rivals Congress-CPIM which joined hands this time to defeat the BJP, and Tipra Motha, seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario.

Apart from Agartala, other key contests to look out for include Tripura chief minister Manik Saha who is leading in the Town Bordowali seat after round 1, BJP MLA Pranajit Singh Roy who is up against Partha Karmakar of CPI (ML)(L), and Srikanta Datta of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) from Radhakishorepur seat, Priyamani Debbarma of CPI-M and TIPRA Motha’s Sanjoy Manik Tripura who are contesting against each other in Karbook, a reserved Tribal dominated district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON