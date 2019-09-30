Agraites can apply for ‘Ayushman Bharat’ golden cards at health camps on Tuesday

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:58 IST

Health camps are being organised at Agra tehsils, including Etmadpur, Sadar, Khergarh and Fatehabad, on Tuesday. Apart from availing of the facility of free health check-up, residents can also apply for ‘Ayushman Bharat’ golden cards, which are used for getting benefits under the scheme, at these camps.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said the camps were being organised to mark one year of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Residents may also get a free health check-up done. The timing for the camps is 10 am to 4 pm,” said the CMO, adding that about 5,649 patients in Agra had so far benefited under the scheme.

The health department is also undertaking a drive to generate awareness about the Ayushman Bharat scheme among the masses. The drive started on September 15 and will end on October 2.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:58 IST