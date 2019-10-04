e-paper
Ahead of polls, 2 gangsters held, externed from Thane

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:03 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane police have arrested two infamous gangsters and externed them from the city.

In an initiative to maintain law and order and avoid anti-social elements from causing disruptions ahead of the state Assembly elections, the police sent Sidhu Abhange, 27, and Saurabh Vartak, 32, to the Nashik Jail.

The two are wanted in several cases of assault, rioting, attacks and extortion.

The police said Abhange has been involved in rioting, especially in Ghodbunder. There are over 13 cases registered against him at Chitalsar police station.

“The proposal for his detention and externment was put forth by the Chitalsar police officers and all police stations were on the lookout for him,” a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Abhange, a resident of Vasant Vihar, had managed to evade the law by running to Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan, Kalwa, Pune, Solapur and Hyderabad cities.

The Kopri police recently received a tip-off that he was planning to escape to Goa and arrested him from Chiplun railway station

Abhange is also known as Youtube Bhai, as he makes videos and uploads them on TikTok.

He was allegedly caught on CCTV for rioting at Chitalsar in June this year and was involved in an assault case at Hiranandani Estate.

The police officer said, “We have sent him to the Nashik Jail and he was externed from Thane on October 2. We also arrested and externed Vartak who operated from the Anand Nagar area.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:03 IST

