Ahead of SC verdict, Lucknow admn plans ‘mohalla baithaks’

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:47 IST

: Additional district magistrates (ADMs), additional city magistrate (ACMs) and other administrative officials will hold ‘mohalla baithaks’ (community meets) ahead of Supreme Court’ Ayodhya verdict.

Besides, the administration has also chalked out a special plan to maintain law and order in the state capital.

Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has also sounded high alert, and constituted a special team to keep a tab on the circulation of hate messages on the social media. “Mohalla baithaks are aimed at creating awareness among the masses. We have also formed mohalla samities to reach out to the masses, tell them to keep themselves away from rumours and keep tab on the rumour mongers,” said Prakash during a meeting jointly organised by state police and district administration to maintain law and order after the verdict. The meeting was headed by SN Sabat, additional director general of police (Lucknow zone), SK Bhagat, inspector general of police (Lucknow range) and Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner of Lucknow.

Prakash said the special team had been constituted to keep a check on hate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. “Strict action would be initiated against those found circulating hate messages,” he added.

While heading the meeting, Sabat said arrangements were being made in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. “We are installing CCTV cameras and efforts are being made to keep a strict vigil through drones,” he said.

He also extended an appeal to all the clerics, who too were a part of the meeting, to inform the district administration if they come across any rumours. Besides, he also announced a helpline (09454405156) that would be operational round the clock. He said people, who will not be identified, can report any rumour or any information on the helpline number.

Tight bandobast in Lko’s Old City

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani on Tuesday said heavy security arrangements had been made in the old city during the ‘Chup Tazia’ and Barawafat processions that would be marched out on November 6 and 10h respectively. He said special arrangements had been made in the sensitive localities, falling enroute the ‘Chup Tazia’ procession. He said around 16 additional SPs, 38 circle officer, 30 SHO\SSI, 34 inspectors, 160 sub inspectors, 8 women sub inspectors, 200 head constable, 1060 constable, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies Central Para Military Forces (CPMF).