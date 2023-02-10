Home / Cities / Ahead of Valentine's Day, NIT Calicut bans public display of affection on campus

Ahead of Valentine's Day, NIT Calicut bans public display of affection on campus

cities
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:18 AM IST

The mail also warned the students that any violation of its disciplinary policies would result in disciplinary action.

According to the institution, public display of affection can affect others in a number of ways and can "distract" from the educational environment.(HT Photo/Representative)
According to the institution, public display of affection can affect others in a number of ways and can "distract" from the educational environment.(HT Photo/Representative)
ANI |

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) has issued an advisory to the students informing them about banning public display of affection (PDA) inside its campus.

The order came just ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14.

According to the institution, public display of affection can affect others in a number of ways and can "distract" from the educational environment.

Also Read| Chandigarh: Aided colleges’ employees’ protest reaches 9th day

"A campus is a place for education and academic pursuits. PDAs and engaging in private activities in academic areas, restrooms and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NITC campus, can make others feel uncomfortable and distract from the educational environment," the e-mail communication sent by the dean (students' welfare) dated February 6 said.

The mail also warned the students that any violation of its disciplinary policies would result in disciplinary action

"...such activities, whether they are consensual or not, are not appropriate to be conducted on institute property. The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation of these policies will result in disciplinary action," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentine's day
valentine's day

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out